Siouxland restaurant will stay at half capacity despite governor’s OK to return to 100%

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - While Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has allowed business and restaurants at 100% capacity, COVID-19 cases in Buena Vista County have continued to rise.

"I feel like we've made this as safe as absolutely possible," said Terry Zimmerman, Lakeshore Cafe and Zimmy's owner.

Local businesses and restaurants have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In spite of the governor's order, Lakeshore Cafe and Zimmy's restaurant in Storm Lake will not open to their full capacity.

Owner Terry Zimmerman says he made the decision to stay at 50% even before the announcement.

"We wouldn't open back up 100% even if she allowed us to. Really, she allowed us to open 100% but she still asked the tables to be six feet apart. And so, we're going to continue on with what we're doing, just like we have been for the past month," said Zimmerman.

Health experts in Buena Vista County say they are continuing to see an increase in cases and have concerns about reopening the county.

"We definitely see the value of opening our businesses, but we also see the consequence of opening too early and spreading COVID. I'm cautious to see things open as much as the governor has recommended right at this time," said Pam Bogue, Administrator for Buena Vista Public Health and Homecare.

Bogue says their numbers are larger, compared to the counties around them.

"We're kind of like a little island out here with a lot, a lot of cases right now. And we need to take care of each other," said Bogue.

And while those numbers continue to increase, Zimmerman says they're taking precautions for their customers.

"We do a lot, a lot of sanitizing procedures in the restaurant. And with the distancing and with my employees being trained as well as they are, we feel it's probably the safest environment you can get," said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says he's thankful for the customers that continue to support him.