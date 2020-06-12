Siouxnami Waterpark open to the public Friday, expects busy weekend ahead

SIOUX CENTER (KTIV) -- Earlier this week Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced swimming pools can reopen for the summer.

On Friday, Siouxlanders made their way out to enjoy the water and sun as Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Center opened its doors for the first time this year.

Located at Sioux Center's All Season Center, Siouxnami Waterpark offers a variety of amenities for people - from a lazy river to an aqua zipline and waterslides.

On Friday, they welcomed families for public swim for the first time this year after being shut down due to the coronavirus.

Waterpark Director Dave Ruter said just as expected, people were in line waiting to get in right at opening time. He said they are prepared for a busy weekend ahead.

"It feels great because we like to serve people and we like to watching people enjoying themselves so its a good day for us," said Ruter.

The facility has implemented new operational policies and procedures for its 2020 season to ensure staff and public safety.

Some staff procedures include having their temperatures taken daily, keeping their rescue tubes for their entire shift - and disinfecting it afterward, as well as wearing a mask if they are working at the concession stand.

Ruter says they will also be placing "social distancing marks" at different areas of the park that typically get overcrowded, encourage people not to swap inner tubes, limit the number of people in the lazy river, as well as having a designated "disinfecting staff."

"We are passing out information as soon as people walk in the door. What our guidlines are and hopefully they will read those over and do the best that they can do because they really need to help us out as well," said Ruter.

Ruter said as long as everyone is doing their part and following the recommended guidelines -- operations should run smoothly through the season.

Kaleigh De Bries, a customer at the waterpark says she did not think twice about taking her daughters to enjoy some time in the sun.

"Sun and chlorine I think is the key to beating the sickness, so I have no fear," said De Bries.

Management says all policies will be reevaluated on July 1 and could be changed at any time.

