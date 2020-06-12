South Dakota reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Friday, health officials confirmed one new COVID-19 death in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 74.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, officials have confirmed 77 new positive cases in the state, bringing its total to 5,742. Health officials say there are 913 active cases currently in South Dakota.

The state says 4,755 of its cases have recovered from the virus, an increase of 91 since Thursday.

As of June 12, there are 87 South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 525 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.