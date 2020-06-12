Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Washington (AP) --The Trump administration has finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Friday's action is expected to be challenged in court by LGBTQ groups and others.

The policy shift means sex discrimination protections will be enforced according to a person's biological sex.

The Obama regulation was based on an understanding of gender as a person's internal sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.

About 1.5 million Americans identify as transgender.

The Trump administration has taken a series of actions to revoke newly won protections for LGBTQ people.