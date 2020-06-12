Two-hour standoff on I-80 leads to arrest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KTIV) -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man on numerous following a two-hour standoff on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.

The NSP says at about 6:30 p.m. troopers received a report from a motorist that an eastbound Dodge Charger between Paxton and Sutherland, Nebraska was driving erratically. The motorist reported the driver of the Charger had pointed a handgun in his direction as the vehicle passed.

Troopers say they were able to locate the suspect vehicle west of North Platte. A trooper performed a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply with commands given by the trooper.

After additional troopers arrived on scene to assist, I-80 was closed for eastbound traffic.

The NSP says after two hours of speaking with the driver, negotiators were able to get the driver to exit his vehicle voluntarily. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

When troopers searched the vehicle they reportedly found a handgun, a rifle and approximately two pounds of marijuana.

The NSP says the driver, 49-year-old Mario Brown of Grants, New Mexico, was arrested for making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, obstructing a peace officer, and disobeying a lawful order.