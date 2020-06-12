WATCH LIVE: Officials hold news conference on COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County Emergency Management is scheduled to hold a joint news conference Friday at 2 p.m.

During the news conference, officials with the Siouxland District Health Department are expected to discuss the latest data trends when it comes to COVID-19.

Also attending will be Captain Sam Otto with the Iowa National Guard, who is expected to discuss the military's partnership with local groups during this time.

In addition representatives with the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and the executive director of the LaunchPAD Children's Museum will be in attendance.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.