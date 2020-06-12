West Monona hopes to end season at state softball tournament

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) -- When Iowa's preseason softball rankings came out, West Monona was eighth in Class 2A. The Spartans ended last season ranked fourth in the state, but came up one win short of the state tournament.

Three of West Monona's top five hitters are back from last year's 30-6 team.

Senior Lexi Lander tied for the team lead with 45 hits last summer, and was their pitching ace, going 23-5. Junior Mallory McCall had 40 hits and sophomore MaKayla Haynes had 30.

The Spartans hope all that experience leads into their first state tourney appearance in 44 years.

"It would be awesome and that's been our goal for the last three years is not just to make it to state but to make noise down their too," said head coach Clint Nichols. "We've had a good run here the last four years. We've been in the region championship game the last two years and haven't made it."

"It would mean the world if we just broke that streak," said senior Lexi Lander. "We've all been working for it. Ever since we got our eighth grade year we were like oh state. It would be amazing to get there this year."

West Monona will host Woodbury Central on Monday in their opener. Devin Reiners will have more with the Spartans on Saturday at 6.