Woodbury County confirms 39th COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death in Woodbury County, bringing its total to 39.

On Friday, Siouxland District Health reported the results of 205 COVID-19 tests, with 13 of them coming back positive. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Woodbury County has had 2,976 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

As of June 12, the SDHD has confirmed 2,360 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 62 since Thursday.

The SDHD says there have been 246 total hospitalizations in Woodbury County, 185 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.