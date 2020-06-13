A breezy Sunday ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We continue to see hot and sunny days.

The northeastern portions of Siouxland actually cooled a couple degrees, but the rest of us bumped up again.

The high here in Sioux City reached the upper 80s.

Tonight will have a few more clouds move in overhead.

The low will be in the mid 60s, and winds start to pick up.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, and breezy.

The sustained winds will be around 15 to 25 mph.

Wind gusts will reach up to 40 mph. The high will be near 90.

Monday will be partly sunny, and temperatures bump up to the mid 90s.

Tuesday will have more sunshine, and has a high in the upper 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 90s.

Thursday has a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

That will continue into Thursday night and Friday.

Thursday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s high will be in the mid 80s.