Celebration of life for Dr. Frank LaMere

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The life of the late Dr. Frank LaMere was celebrated Saturday as the anniversary of his death approaches.

LaMere was a long time tribal and community leader and activist. Friends of LaMere say he made an impact in not only the Native American community but all around the different Siouxland communities.

Michael O'Connor, Native American Activist says although LaMere is gone, his words and actions are still making an impact today.

"He was a strong advocate, activist for the community and across the nation. And so today was a good day to not just remember that but exist out of our time of mourning. And to start to shift our focus to what he would want us to do. And that is to step up," said O'Connor

O'Connor adds LaMere would have loved to see the change people are making all around the U.S today.

"He would be proud. And he would be on the forefront of that. He would have been called upon to comment and to help with the situation," said O'Connor.

LaMere died on June 16th, 2019 after battling cancer.