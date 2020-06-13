Dakota County confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 1,738 as of Saturday, June 13. The health department also reported no new deaths in the county, its death toll remaining at 31.

Health officials say 1,382 of Dakota County's positive COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Officials say thus far there have been 3,288 negatives cases in the county with 5,026 total tests performed.