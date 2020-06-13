Iowa DNR urges everyone on waterways to use caution, shares tips

IOWA (KTIV) - With warm temperatures and sunny skies many people are cooling off by heading to the water.

Iowa DNR is urging everyone on the waterways to use caution and shared some tips on how to prevent an accident.

Wear your life jacket -- any child 12 and under must wear a life jacket at all times while on the water in Iowa.

Every boat or vessel must have a wearable life jacket for everyone on board.

Alcohol and boating don’t mix. Wind, the sun, and heat can enhance the effects of alcohol, making it difficult for the operator to make necessary decisions.

The same limit of point zero eight for operating a vehicle under the influence applies to boating.

Make sure there is a charged fire extinguisher on board, as well as a horn or whistle.

