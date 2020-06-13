Iowa reporting 389 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths

(KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been nine additional COVID-19 deaths in the state and 389 new cases since 10 a.m. Friday.

This brings Iowa's total to 23,555 confirmed cases with a death toll of 650.

More than 218,964 Iowans have been tested for the virus. The IDPH says 14,306 of the state's positive cases have reportedly recovered, an increase of 248 since Friday.

Across Iowa, 12 COVID-19 cases were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours with the state having 200 total patients hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 76 are in intensive care while 43 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 64 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 29 in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

State officials say northwest Iowa has 87 ventilators, 107 ICU beds and 533 inpatient beds available.