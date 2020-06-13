No rain could mean no crops for Siouxland farmer

ALLEN, Neb. (KTIV) - Farmers around Siouxland are struggling to get their crops to grow with what little rain they've seen so far this season.

"It's just looking pretty tough right now," said Michael Bock, farmer.

While Midwest farmers can control many things to help their crops flourish, one thing they can't control is the rain.

Michael Bock, a farmer near Allen, Nebraska said while the shortage of rain was nice early in the season, now it's taking a toll.

"We got things in a little earlier this year because it was dryer. We didn't have to go plant around rains or mud anything in and the crops came up really nice because it was dry and there wasn't the rain we had last year," said Bock. "But now we've only got oh probably 60 hundred in the last month and you know pretty soon if we don't get any we're probably not going to have any corn grab the corn starting to struggle a little bit these hot days the leaves are curling up," he said.

Bock said when the rain doesn't fall it becomes a waiting game.

"Rain's pretty important I don't have irrigation so that takes that out of the equation so I just got to pray for rain and hope it comes," said Bock.

Bock farms just under 200 acres.

"We're not typically that dry you know. It's just we happened to be this year," said Bock.

He adds it's been a tough year for farmers.

"With oil prices dropping so low corn's not worth, I think the local bid is $3.08 Right now for the ethanol plant. You can't hardly put a crop in for $3.08 and yeah now we're hit with a bit of a drought," said Bock.

Bock says he hopes to see rain very soon

Bock says many farmers are comparing this years dry spell to the drought back in 2012.