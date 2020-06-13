South Dakota reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Saturday, health officials confirmed one new COVID-19 death in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 75.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, officials have confirmed 91 new positive cases in the state, bringing its total to 5,833. Health officials say there are 930 active cases currently in South Dakota.

The state says 4,828 of its cases have recovered from the virus, an increase of 73 since Friday.

As of June 13, there are 85 South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 531 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.