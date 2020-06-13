Vermillion defeats Tea in Legion home opener

VERMILLON, South Dakota (KTIV) - Vermillion defeated Tea 13-6 in their Legion Baseball home opener Saturday afternoon.

Vermillion got out to a lead right away in the first inning. Jacob Chaussee grounded out to short but it drove in Sammy Ward to give Vermillion a 1-0 lead. The next hitter was Dylan Thelen who singled into right field. That scores Jack Kratz and Vermillion takes a 2-0 lead. Later in the bottom of the first inning, Connor Saunders shoots one back up the middle, scoring Jakob Dobney. After one inning, Vermillion led 3-0.

Tea gets on the board in the top of the second inning courtesy of a bases loaded walk and passed ball. That cuts the Vermillion lead to 3-2.

Vermillion answers in the bottom half of the second. Jack Kratz hammers one to the fence in right field. Ward scores increasing the lead to 4-2.

The offense didn't slow down for Vermillion as they rack up nine more runs. They get to 2-1 on the season with a 13-6 win.