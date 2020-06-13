West Monona is talented in all phases of the game

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - It's been 44 years since a West Monona softball team made it to the state tournament. With a lot of talent returning from last years team that went 30-6, the Spartans hope this is the year that they return to state.

"It would be awesome and that's been our goal for the last three years is not just to make it to state but to make noise down their too," said head coach Clint Nichols. "We've had a good run here the last four years. We've been in the region championship game the last two years and haven't made it."

"It would mean the world if we just broke that streak," said senior Lexi Lander. "We've all been working for it. Ever since we got our eighth grade year we were like oh state. It would be amazing to get there this year."

Offensively, the Spartans return three of their top five hitters from last season. They say the entire lineup, one through nine, can do damage at the plate.

"There is no pressure because you know it's more of a team thing," said senior Megan Nichols. "Even if I don't pull through I know I have girls that can behind me and everyone here is earning their spots fair and square because there's no oh we need a ninth girl throw someone in. No, we're out here working for that ninth position."

"It's really fun," said junior Mallory McCall. Because if you're not on usually somebody else is so it's ok."

Pitching is also a strength for West Monona. Senior Lexi Lander went 23-5 last season only giving up 24 earned runs in 184 innings. She also added 265 strikeouts. Senior Megan Nichols says its fun to play defense behind a pitcher like Lander.

"Most of the time we don't really get the ball hit to us because she's such a great player but when we do we have to get the job done," said Nichols. "She deserves great defense with all of the work she puts in. We've always been doing it for her since we were little and we've always had her back."