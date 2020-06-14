A year of “what ifs” for the Explorers in 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers season was officially canceled on Friday. The X's were one of six American Association teams to end their seasons because of the ongoing pandemic.

The other six teams in the league will play an abbreviated 60 game schedule in three hub cities. The Explorers have been knocking on the door of their first championship, making it to the finals twice in the last five seasons. Manager Steve Montgomery put together another talented roster this season. The X's felt like they had a good chance this year to win their first title, but now, it's a year of what if's.

"As I kept seeing the talent roll in, I kept getting excited for what the Sioux City Explorers of 2020 were going to be and be able to maybe get first championship here at Mercy One Field but unfortunately that's not the case," said X's Director of Media Relations Connor Ryan. "From what I've heard, luckily we should be able to still retain those players rights for the 2021 season and hopefully we'll bring that championship home then."

Opening day for the six teams that are playing this season is July 3rd.