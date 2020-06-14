Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 1,739 as of Sunday, June 14. The health department also reported no new deaths in the county, its death toll remaining at 31.

Health officials say 1,386 of Dakota County's positive COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Officials say thus far there have been 3,299 negatives cases in the county with 5,038 total tests performed.