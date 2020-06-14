Health officials report 2 additional cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local health officials have confirmed 2 additional COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County out of 127 new tests reported.

As of Sunday, June 14, the Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed 2,408 of the county's positive cases have recovered.

The county's death toll remains at 39.

The SDHD says there have been 251 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 187 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.