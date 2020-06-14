Hot, humid, and breezy start to the workweek

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Palo Alto and Emmet County until 9 PM tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather finally gave us a few changes for our Sunday.

We had more clouds overhead, and some breezy winds.

The northeastern portions of Siouxland have some stronger wind gusts, which is why Palo Alto and Emmet County are in a Wind Advisory, where wind gusts will reach 45 mph.

The rest of us are getting wind gusts near 35 mph.

The high reached the low 90s.

Tonight will continue to be breezy, and more clouds move overhead.

The low will be on the warm side, reaching the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot, humid, and breezy.

The high will be in the mid 90s. Wind gusts will reach up to 35 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 90s.

Tuesday will have breezy winds again.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with another high in the upper 90s.

Wednesday night has a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Those thunderstorm and shower chances will continue through Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

We also cool down for those days as well.

Thursday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday’s high will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 80s.