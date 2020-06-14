Iowa reporting 365 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, there has been one additional COVID-19 death in the state and 365 new cases since 11 a.m. Saturday.

This brings Iowa's total to 23,920 confirmed cases with a death toll of 651.

More than 224,929 Iowans have been tested for the virus. The IDPH says 14,376 of the state's positive cases have reportedly recovered, an increase of 70 since Saturday.

Across Iowa, 27 COVID-19 cases were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours with the state having 203 total patients hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 77 are in intensive care while 47 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 71 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 28 in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

State officials say northwest Iowa has 86 ventilators, 110 ICU beds and 547 inpatient beds available.