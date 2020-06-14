Siouxland Freedom Park hosts Mini Honor Flight for Vietnam veteran

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - With many flights being canceled due to COVID-19, Midwest Honor Flight is finding news to honor those who have served for the United States.

"This man gave his heart and soul to America," said Doyle Kelly, Cousin of Craig Kelly.

Siouxlanders came out to Freedom Park on Sunday to celebrate Vietnam Veteran Craig Kelly for his Mini Honor Flight.

Midwest Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization that gives veterans all-expense-paid trips to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to them.

Kelly was scheduled for an Honor Flight to the nation's capital in the fall, but due to his health and the pandemic, he will be unable to make it.

"We do know that time is of the essences for a lot of these guys with their age and sicknesses due to service as well. It's something that even if we can't fly them we still need to honor them and make sure that they feel appreciated for their service and sacrifice so many years ago," said Aaron Van Beek, president/ director of Midwest Honor Flight.

Organizers say although it wasn't a full honor flight, the meaning behind the ceremony still stands.

"What makes it all worth it really in the end is seeing the veteran and their face when they get to see. Really, I guess start to maybe realize that their service did mean something," said Van Beek.

John Ludwick, post commander for American Legion Post 307 of South Sioux City says it was an honor to celebrate a fellow serviceman.

"It's a brotherhood. It's a special brotherhood. And sisterhood. It doesn't go away. To help a brother out, yes is what it's here for. Though I never knew him, never met him until today, we're still brothers in arms," said Ludwick.

Family members of Kelly say the Mini Honor Flight was a great tribute to Kelly's service.

"It brought tears to my eyes. It was really good. It was really good to see that many people support," said Doyle Kelly.

Friends and family say they're thankful to everyone who showed up to give their support.

And while the wall at Freedom Park honors those who served in the Vietnam war, the park's newest addition to honoring all veterans has arrived.

The 21-ton rock has found it's place in the park and will eventually hold a mural dedicated to anyone who has served.

The rock will be painted by artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II and sits just east of the Interpretive Center.