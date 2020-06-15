Advocates of gay and transgender rights in Iowa celebrate Supreme Court ruling

IOWA (KTIV) - Advocates of gay and transgender rights are celebrating the Supreme Court's ruling saying employers cannot discriminate against gay, lesbian and transgender workers.

This ruling also affects groups right here in Iowa.

"One Iowa" is an organization that educates Iowans about the LGBTQ community, trains health care providers, and ensures LGBTQ Iowans are respected and empowers future LGBTQ leaders through training and mentorship.

"So that's why this ruling is so incredibly important to us because this is the work we do every single day," said One Iowa Executive Director Courtney Reyes.

Reyes says Iowa has had sexual orientation and gender identity protection through a civil rights act since 2007.

"Even though Iowa has been leading the way since 2007 to have sexual orientation and gender identity protected and so this ruling is really what we wanted to hear and have been anxiously waiting since October when they took it up," said Reyes.

She says the Supreme Court ruling affirms all of the hard work advocates of gay and transgender rights have done to protect and advance LGBTQ communities, especially in the workplace.

Reyes says their work is not done, but it's one step closer to changing the culture of workplaces to ensure that LGBTQ individuals are treated fairly.

"This is alive and well in our state and we've been having those rules in place so this is a great signal from the supreme court that this is the law of the land but that means that work still has to be done," said Reyes.

Co-founder of Siouxland Pride Alliance, a local organization that connects and protects the lives of the LGBTQ community in Siouxland says this is groundbreaking, says it's even more amazing that it was a 6-3 ruling.

"Now we will have one law nationwide," said Karen Mackey, Co-Founder of Siouxland Pride Alliance.

Both organizations are happy with the decision and agree it's a great day for the LGBTQ community.