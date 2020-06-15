After a few morning showers, hot and windy weather continues

A few scattered showers are working their way through the area this morning as a warm front pushes across Siouxland.



Some of these have some strong gusts associated with them.



These showers should end around mid-morning with some clearing taking place around noon.



The afternoon will be breezy and hot with highs in the mid 90s and gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible.



Expect another warm night as we only fall into the low 70s with a southerly breeze remaining in place.



The winds get even stronger on Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts up to and possibly exceeding 40 miles per hour.



Highs on both days will be in the mid 90s with muggy air in place as well and plenty of sunshine.



By Wednesday evening, a front will be moving into the area and give us the chance for some strong storms.



The front looks to stall out in the area for the back half of the week.



As a result, scattered thunderstorms will be possible from Wednesday night into the weekend with temperatures a little closer to average in the mid to upper 80s.



The higher chances for those storms will be Wednesday night, Thursday and Saturday.