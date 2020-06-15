Blackbird Bend Casino reopens

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - Blackbird Bend Casino near Onawa, Iowa has reopened their doors.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced casinos would be allowed to reopen with restrictions June 1, but officials with Blackbird Bend Casino said at that time, they were not ready to open just yet.

"We'd seen a spike in cases, positive cases over on the reservation, in the Macy, Walt Hill, Thurston County communities, Dakota County communities," said Brad Appleton, Chief Operating Officer Blackbird Bend Casino. "So we decided that health and safety were far more important than profits at that time, so we rescheduled. We pushed the date back to June 15th."

Appleton said that with the extra time, they were able to do more sanitation and prepare all their new precautionary measures and protocols.

"Everybody is subject to a health screening as they enter the facility, and required to wear masks, where they do the temperature readings," said Appleton.

Along with always requiring a mask, they rearranged the casino floor for better physical distancing, including removal of all card tables.

Smoking is no longer allowed within the building, and hand sanitizer and sanitation wipes are distributed throughout the casino floor.

Appleton said that he hopes the new measures will help encourage guests to return, but already it seems people are ready to come back.

"I'm relatively surprised. I was a little skeptical, as far as what we would see as far as traffic and stuff. But it's a decent crowd, a decent crowd for this first day." said Appleton.

Appleton added that the casino will be continuously cleaned while open.

And the casino has cancelled all of the concerts planned for its Events Center in 2020, and all tickets will be refunded.

Those shows cancelled are rescheduled for next year.