Dakota County Assessor upset with governor’s mandate to receive federal funding

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV)- In May, Governor Ricketts announced how the state would use its federal Coronavirus relief funds. Ricketts says, in order to be eligible to receive reimbursement for coronavirus expenses, Nebraska counties had to have their courthouses and other offices open to the public-- on a non-appointment basis-- by Monday, June 15.

"We did open and we have met every one of the governor's mandates to receive the CARES Act funding," said Jeff Curry, Dakota County Assessor. "Now whether or not we think that's a good idea… is an entirely different topic."

Dakota County Assessor, Jeff Curry, says the governor should not be looking at every Nebraska county the same, when it comes to certain requirements for reopening.

"Knowing these numbers, and the rate of deaths, and the rate of getting tested positive, would you mandate it?" said Curry. "And then, not only mandate it, why would you threaten us that you're going to withhold our funding."

Nebraska Governor, Pete Ricketts, says Dakota County is actually seeing improvement.

"If you go back and look over the last several weeks, Dakota County has been in single digits- sometimes zero cases on a daily basis," said Gov. Pete Ricketts, (R) Nebraska. "So really, we aren't seeing

But Curry says, that's not the case.

"We have, as of today, 1,741 cases," said Jeff Curry, Dakota County Assessor. "Which is 1 in every 11.5 people test positive for the virus. We also had another death - and we're up to 32 deaths. And then he mandates to a county with a severity pandemic that we have to open or 'I'm going to withhold the funds."

Curry adds, he believes the governor is not looking at accurate data.

"We are the hardest hit county in Nebraska," said Curry. "He's known that since day one, yet he basis a lot of his information on hospital capacity. If he understood the state of Nebraska, he would realize Dakota County does not utilize Nebraska hospital capacity. We use Sioux City hospitals and South Dakota medical clinics primarily."

Curry says he has heard back from some of the Nebraska lawmakers he reached out to, but is not satisfied with their responses.

Curry says Dakota County has remained open since the pandemic began -- via social media, phone, and appointment-only.