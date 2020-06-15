Dakota County confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed another COVID-19 death, bringing the county's total to 32.

The Dakota County Health Department also reported two new confirmed cases of the virus. As of June 15, there have been 1,741 COVID-19 cases in Dakota County.

County health officials did not release the latest number of recoveries on Monday.

Officials say there have been 5,073 tests performed in the county, 3,332 of them have come back negative.