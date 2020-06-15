First COVID-19 death confirmed in Dickinson County, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Public health officials have reported the first COVID-19 death in Dickinson County, Iowa.

Officials with Dickinson County Public Health says the individual was a male over the age of 80.

“We wish to extend our condolences to this individual’s family,” said Lakes Regional Family Medicine physician and Dickinson County Public Health Medical Director Zach Borus. “Lakes Regional Healthcare, Dickinson County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

Health officials in Dickinson County are asking residents to continue to follow all precautions to avoid getting sick and passing the virus onto others.

Those precautions include:

Washing your hands often.

Avoiding close contact with others.

Wearing a face mask or shield when you have to be around others.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.

Monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself then call your health care provider and follow their advice.

Dickinson County has seen a rise in virus cases in the last couple of weeks. Back on June 5, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 34 total COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, there have 151 COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County. Of those cases, the IDPH says 44 of them have recovered.