Local family asking for the community’s help to find Gavin’s journal

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Last week, we first told you about a precious belonging taken from the grave site of a local family's son and brother, Gavin Bush.

Since then, we have heard from several people reporting similar experiences involving thefts of meaningful, personal belongings, stolen from the resting places of their loved ones.

The belongings might not mean much to those vandalizing or taking them, but there is a unique story of a person who once lived, behind every one of those items.

"One of the important things about Gavin, he loved his flow. He loved his long hair. He always had long hair. It was part of his personality," said Stacey Bush, Gavin Bush's mother.

Stacey Bush says her middle son, Gavin Wesley Bush, loved donuts and mowing the lawn, was involved in track and cross country at North High, and started his own business.

But in January 2017, he died at the age of 17.

"We all miss him very dearly. He was a very loved boy," said Stacey Bush.

Gavin was his sister Emma's favorite and slightly mischievous sibling, especially when he muddied up the family's white car.

"We went to a gas station and he took one of the things that you clean the windshield with and he cleaned the entire car with it. And then we went home and no one knew anything about it (laughter)," said Emma Bush, Gavin's sister.

Fond memories of Gavin were in a journal that sat next to his grave site at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City for three-and-a-half years. It was there for love ones to read and write in it.

"A lot of beautiful messages. Some were just signatures. Some were pouring out their heart to Gavin and how much they missed him and some were just letters to him," said Stacey Bush.

After Memorial Day, the book, and its nearly-full pages of heartfelt thoughts vanished, with only a brick left behind from inside its box.

"Anyone who didn't know Gavin or my family, it would mean nothing to them. To us it means everything," said Stacey Bush.

Friends, family and even strangers believe someone must know something to help this family, who is simply trying to honor Gavin's memory and heal, with the help of his journal.

"We all really want it back and there are so many reasons why. And you could just leave it here underneath and no one would now it was you," said Emma Bush.

"Please return my journal. I would do anything to have it back. It means everything to me," said Stacey Bush.

The reward for information leading to the return of Gavin's Journal is nearly $5,000 and includes contributions from the family and thousands from the community. Stacey and Josh Bush, Gavin's parents, say they can be found on Facebook. If you know anything at all about this theft, please contact the Bush family so they can put the journal back where it belongs, next to Gavin.