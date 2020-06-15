Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 16,851, officials report 4 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 126 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the state's total to 16,851.

Health officials also reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, thus far there have been 220 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

As of June 15, officials say out of the 137,924 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 121,030 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 10,351 of the state's positive cases have recovered.