Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 16,851, officials report 4 additional deaths
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 126 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the state's total to 16,851.
Health officials also reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, thus far there have been 220 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.
As of June 15, officials say out of the 137,924 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 121,030 came back negative.
According to the Nebraska health officials, 10,351 of the state's positive cases have recovered.