One person dead after Yankton County crash involving semi

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) -- One person has died and another was injured Monday after a two-vehicle crash near Yankton, South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck hauling gravel westbound on Highway 50 collided with another vehicle at an intersection.

Authorities say at about 10:46 a.m. a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette was traveling northbound on 433rd avenue when it failed to stop at the intersection's stop sign.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection and the 68-year-old male driver of the Oldsmobile was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The 79-year-old male driver of the semi-truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Yankton hospital. Authorities say the semi-truck driver was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.