Peterson man arrested following vehicle break-ins in Spencer, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A Peterson, Iowa, man has been arrested after police say he was breaking into cars in Spencer.

40-year-old Gary Stallings II was arrested on 11 counts, including first-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary and four counts of fraudulent use of cred cards.

He is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

On June 11 police were called to 215 12th Avenue in Spencer for a suspicious person complaint.

When they arrived several people fled but Stallings II was caught.

It was determined he was involved in multiple car burglaries, two car thefts, and used credit cards and debit cards stolen from the vehicles.