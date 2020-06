AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Akron, Iowa, say they are looking for a missing woman, who has an intellectual disability.

Officers say 19-year-old Kiara Myers has been missing from Akron since Sunday.

She is described as 5' 4" tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she does not have her phone, or ID, with her.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Akron Police Department at (712) 568-2648.