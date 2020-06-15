Sioux City murder trial rescheduled for October

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Dakota City woman accused of stabbing a woman to death in Sioux City two years ago has had her trial rescheduled to begin in October.

Melissa Camargo-Flores is charged in the April 2018 murder of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores of Sioux City.

Her trial was scheduled to have begun on June 8. It is now set for October 20.

Court documents say jury selection could take four days given the circumstances with COVID-19 and its impact on the courts. Court documents say the trial could last up to two weeks.

Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores, who was not related.

She told investigators she'd been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.

The stabbing happened at the victim's home on West 14th Street in Sioux City. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.