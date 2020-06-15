Sioux City Police searching for suspect in Walgreen robberies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A suspect has been identified in a pair of robberies at two Walgreens in Sioux City.

Sioux City Police are searching for 27-year-old Chastyn Tyndall of Sioux City.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a robbery at the Morningside Walgreens after a suspect - later identified as Tyndall - threatened a clerk with a knife before stealing several items.

A few hours later police were called to the Hamilton Walgreens where the suspect displayed a knife and stole cash and merchandise.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

If you have any information on the robberies or on Tyndall's whereabouts, call (712) 279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.