Sioux City pools to open for public swim on June 22, with restrictions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Parks and Recreation will open the three City pools for public swimming beginning Monday, June 22.

This includes the Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside pools.

According to a press release from the city, staff has developed policies and procedures in consultation with Siouxland District Health to help provide a safe environment for pool users. Additional cleaning procedures will be in place.

Officials say staff will be cleaning high touched surfaces every half hour, with deep cleaning happening before and after each session. Guests are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance from others and use hand sanitizer before entering and leaving the facility.

Open Swim Hours will include:

Weekdays (Monday – Friday) 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday) 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 4:00 pm. – 7:00 p.m.



Sessions will be available with a limited capacity. To allow additional guests, Parks & Rec will offer two sessions on the weekends. Guests may attend both sessions but must pay for each session they attend.

Other considerations for pool usage include:

No drinking fountains will be operating and water bottles from home are encouraged.

Wearing a mask or face covering at the pool facility is highly encouraged, although not allowed while in the water due to the risk of suffocation.

Kickboards and lifejackets will be available. A “clean” pile and “dirty” pile will indicate which pile has been sanitized since last use.

Deck chairs will be spaced out and pool users are permitted to bring lawn chairs.

Slide tubes (Riverside) will not be available.

A sign-in sheet must be completed when entering the facility. Information will be used by staff for contact tracing in the event a positive case is confirmed.

The aquatic season will end on August 2. For more information regarding city pools, click here.