South Dakota reports 892 active COVID-19 cases, almost 5,000 recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Monday, health officials confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 5,928.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, officials have confirmed 4,961 of those cases have recovered, an increase of 62 since Sunday. Health officials say there are 892 active cases currently in South Dakota.

No new deaths were reported Monday, thus far there have been 75 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

As of June 15, there are 93 South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 544 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.