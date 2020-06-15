(KTIV) -- Today is Nature Photography Day, recognized on June 15 each year by the North American Nature Photography Association.

The group promotes the enjoyment of nature photography, and uses the day to explain how images are used to advance the cause of conservation and protect plants, wildlife, and landscapes both locally and globally, according to its website.

In 2006, NANPA celebrated the first Nature Photography Day.

Since then, people throughout the North American continent, and overseas too, have discovered numerous ways to observe and enjoy the day. Enthusiasm for Nature Photography Day continues to grow—worldwide.

NANPA encourages people everywhere to enjoy the day by using a camera to explore the natural world. A backyard, park, or other places close by can be just right.

Join KTIV in celebrating this holiday by submitting your nature photos to connect@ktiv.com. Those submissions will be added to this article periodically throughout the day.

Be sure to include your name and details about the photo when you send it in.