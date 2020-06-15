Two more days of hot and windy weather coming our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve seen plenty of hot weather this month and we’ve settled into another hot pattern again and this time it’s coming with a lot of wind.

We’re going to see hot and windy days both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s.

We’ll see a little cooling start to move in later this week and it’s going to begin with some rain and storm chances Wednesday night into Thursday with highs on Thursday in the upper 80s.

Those highs may go down to the mid 80s on Friday with a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms.

Better chances of rain and storms could move in Friday night and Saturday with highs on Saturday in the low 80s.

Just a small chance of a thunderstorm could linger into Sunday with highs for Father’s Day in the low 80s.

Monday is looking partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.