University of Iowa and Chris Doyle reach separation agreement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa has reached a separation agreement with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle, effective June 15.

In addition, the University of Iowa Office of General Counsel has hired the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent review of issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.

As previously announced, Raimond Braithwaite will continue as interim director of the football strength and conditioning program.

"The University of Iowa has reached a separation agreement with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle. We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career." Athletics Director Gary Barta