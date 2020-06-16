Celebrating safely with fireworks as July 4th is approaching

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) - Independence Day is just over two weeks away, and as restrictions begin to ease throughout the Siouxland Region people are getting out and stocking up on Fireworks.

Zort's Fireworks in North Sioux City is open for business as people begin to stock up.



Employees at Zort's say they can tell people are restless from being at home and quarantining based on their sales.



However, due to current restrictions, Zort's Manager Pete Barber says they are unable to sell to South Dakota Residents until June 27th.



Barber says there are many safety precautions which must be taken to enjoy fireworks safely, here are some of those precautions:

Always have adult supervision.

Always wear eye and ear protection.

Make sure the area is safe for the use of fireworks.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix, have a designated shooter

Follow label instructions and use common sense.

Do not point or throw fireworks at another person.

Have water handy, or a fire extinguisher

Never shoot fireworks out of metal of glass containers.

Light One firework at a time.

and never attempt to relight a firework.

Barber added that you should never experiment with homemade or illegal fireworks.

"Never experiment with anything homemade, or M-80's or anything like that because you'll blow your hand off and that's no fun," said Pete Barber, Manager.