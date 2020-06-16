Crews respond to tire fire in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Crews were on the scene of a tire fire near Norfolk, Nebraska Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue reports the fire broke out a little before 9 a.m. at PowerSportsNation on Highway 81, north of Norfolk.

Crews from the Norfolk Fire Department, Battle Creek, Pierce, and Hadar were all called in to battle the blaze.

Crews were still on the scene around 11 a.m. You could see the thick cloud of black smoke from KTIV's Norfolk camera.

No injuries have been reported. It's unclear what started the fire.