Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed another positive COVID-19 case, bringing the county's total to 1,742.

The latest positive case was confirmed after 35 test results came back from the lab.

The Dakota County Health Department also reported no additional deaths on Tuesday. As of June 16, Dakota County has had 32 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

County health officials did not release the latest number of recoveries on Tuesday.

Officials say there have been 5,108 tests performed in the county, 3,366 of them have come back negative.