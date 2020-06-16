HEALTHBEAT 4: Benefits of Chiropractic Care

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Chiropractic care. It's a way of looking at the body as a whole when it comes to health.

While your body is controlled by your brain, chiropractors with Heartland Chiropractic say our nerves and spinal cord carry messages to it.

So when the entire system isn't performing at its peak, the whole body suffers.

"There's a lot of different methods of adjusting," said Jessica Seaton, a Chiropractor at Heartland Chiropractic.

Chiropractic care may not be something we always think about when it comes to our health. But, Seaton said it can come with a lot of benefits.

"It does reduce inflammation in the body especially if that bone is out of place different things like that," said Seaton. "Because that causes inflammation, different things in the joint, that inflammation, that stress leads to things like arthritis. So when arthritis starts to happen, that's when you start getting more of that chronic pain that lasts a long time."

Seaton said one of the biggest benefits of chiropractic care is reducing pain.

"A lot of people come in here, some people can't walk, some people can't turn their heads. different things like that," said Seaton.

Another big problem is range of motion.

"Some people just can't move the way they used to move so they just want a little bit more range of motion," said Seaton. "Though there's also a wellness aspect. A lot of people like to come in for wellness care because it just makes them feel good, keeps them ahead of their pain.

Seaton said people of all ages can get adjusted…from 102 years old down to newborns.

"Babies shoulders get caught, different things like that happen," said Seaton. "They get hurt, and they might not say they're having pain from it, but they definitely, it affects their spine. So, when they get older it starts to affect things more and more."

Seaton said some people may notice some soreness after their first adjustment, but she always encourages them to hydrate to feel better.

Seaton said athletes also see major benefits for chiropractic care, many getting adjusted before games.