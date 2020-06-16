Hot and windy yet again on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hot temperatures and gusty winds dominated our Siouxland weather again today with most of us seeing highs in the 90s.

More of the same kind of weather is on the way for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s as the gusty winds will continue.

By Wednesday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will become possible and pretty good chances of rain will continue into Thursday as well with highs on Thursday in the upper 80s.

While some storms could continue into Thursday night, it looks like we may get a break for much of the day on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Decent chances of showers and thunderstorms move back in on Saturday with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80.

More chances of rain will stay with us Saturday night with some chances of thunderstorms on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry at this point with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days.