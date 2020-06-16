Iowa legislation allows restaurants to continue selling to-go alcoholic drinks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa lawmakers today passed legislation that will allow restaurants to continue selling carry-out alcoholic beverages.

The measure was passed to help struggling restaurants, while many continue to deal with impacts from COVID-19.

Cocktails and beers to-go are intended for home consumption only.

Vernon Meyer, owner of M's on 4th in Sioux City, said alcohol is a good revenue stream when it comes to the sales price and cost for acquiring the products.

He said the community has been very supportive during this time, and the new legislation will continue to help many struggling hospitality businesses in Iowa.

"I think it's really good for businesses to have another revenue stream. We see a little more liberalism as far as what the governor has allowed for businesses to be able to do, particularly take-out." said Vernon Meyer, owner M's On 4th. "So I think it's good for business, just maybe a little caution that people also have common sense when they're taking out alcohol to go."