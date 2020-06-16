Iowa reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there have been nine additional COVID-19 deaths in the state and 120 new cases since Monday 10 a.m.

This brings Iowa's total to 24,161 confirmed cases with a death toll of 661.

More than 230,263 Iowans have been tested for the virus. The IDPH says 14,798 of the state's positive cases have reportedly recovered, an increase of 367 since Monday.

Across Iowa, 16 COVID-19 cases were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours with the state having 193 total patients hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 71 are in intensive care while 49 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 73 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 27 in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

State officials say northwest Iowa has 85 ventilators, 109 ICU beds and 528 inpatient beds available.