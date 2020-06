(KTIV) -- Investigators say a missing 19-year-old woman from Akron, Iowa, has been found.

Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Darrell Simmons says Kiara Myers was found "safe and sound," early Monday morning in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Shortly after, Myers was reunited with her family.

Police in Akron reported Sunday that Myers, who has an intellectual disability, had gone missing.