Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 17,031, officials report 11 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 180 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday.

This brings Nebraska to 17,031 total positive cases and 231 deaths.

As of June 16, officials say out of the 142,566 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 125,356 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 10,351 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 178 since Monday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 156 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. Thus far, 1,116 patients have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Officials say there are 1,568 hospital beds, 320 ICU beds and 604 ventilators available in Nebraska.